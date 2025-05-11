Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 million. Analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

