Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

ARM Price Performance

ARM opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.09. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 163.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

