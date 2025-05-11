Citizens Jmp Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

