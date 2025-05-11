CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 168,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,172,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,651,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.