Coign Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after buying an additional 15,311,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,450,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,057 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

