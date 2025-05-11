CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of COMM opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. CommScope has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 542,794 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CommScope by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

