CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 577,132 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CommScope Trading Down 1.2 %

COMM stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

