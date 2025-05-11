Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Costamare were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Costamare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Costamare had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $440.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Report on CMRE

Costamare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.