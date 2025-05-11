D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $9.85. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 17,171,114 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.