Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $653.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

