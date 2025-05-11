Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,426 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 43,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,450,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. Desjardins began coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

