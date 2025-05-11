Desjardins Has Negative Outlook of TSE:AFN FY2025 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.98. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.86.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$740.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$30.81 and a 12 month high of C$58.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.11.

In related news, Director Janet Giesselman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,040.00. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,101 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

