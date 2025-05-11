DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,077,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 468,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DHT by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 743,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 327,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DHT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Stock Up 0.4 %

DHT stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

