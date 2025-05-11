Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 46,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,739,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 256,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

