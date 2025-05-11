Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,013,234 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PL. Benchmark lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

