Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 32,075 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 585,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 495,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.