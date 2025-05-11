Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 764,628 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 614.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 384,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 613,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 279,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.78. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

