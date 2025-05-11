Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $376.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

