Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 201,472 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 218,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.63 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.04 million, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

