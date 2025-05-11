Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 256,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,048 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,653,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Trading Down 0.8 %

TENB opened at $31.75 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.