Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viasat by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,714 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2,709.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 373,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 360,319 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 41,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Performance

Viasat stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.