Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $2.33 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,707.84. This trade represents a 43.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

