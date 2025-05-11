Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Research were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 2,250.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $12.91 on Friday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 66.52% and a net margin of 17.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

