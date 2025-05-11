Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.21 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 675,190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,297,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after buying an additional 1,879,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 219,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 802,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 417,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The company’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

