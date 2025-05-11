Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.43 Million Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 426,341 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Stratasys by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 272,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 172,218 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

SSYS stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $791.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

