Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.57 Million Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 456,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 446,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

