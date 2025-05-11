Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.61 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.03 million, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

