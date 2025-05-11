Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tredegar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.78. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

