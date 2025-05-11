Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 163,880 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

