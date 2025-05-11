Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,880 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Strattec Security worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $5,150,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. The trade was a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.55. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

