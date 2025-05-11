Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 88,506 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unisys were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Unisys by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unisys by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of UIS opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. Analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.