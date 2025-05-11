Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,652 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $18,252,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. The trade was a 29.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $264,149.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,461,977 shares of company stock worth $37,418,759. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

