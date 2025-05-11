Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,143 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Price Performance

TEF opened at $4.98 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

