Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Immunovant by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.75. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In other Immunovant news, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,494.80. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $28,470.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,703.97. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

