Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 607,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 801,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 224,892 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 117,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after buying an additional 70,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of XENE opened at $35.13 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
