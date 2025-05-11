Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 607,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 801,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 224,892 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 117,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 848,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after buying an additional 70,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XENE opened at $35.13 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

View Our Latest Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.