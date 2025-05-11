Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LPG opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dorian LPG

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at $32,382,851.50. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.