Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

