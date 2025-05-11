Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Holdings Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elme Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 407,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 400,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $15.99 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Elme Communities’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

