ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.08) per share for the quarter.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($5.30). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
NDRA stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $602.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDRA
About ENDRA Life Sciences
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ENDRA Life Sciences
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.