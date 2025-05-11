ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.08) per share for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($5.30). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDRA stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $602.00.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

