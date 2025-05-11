Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Enveric Biosciences to post earnings of ($3.45) per share for the quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

ENVB opened at $1.28 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

