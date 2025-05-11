Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,932.15. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.