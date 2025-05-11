Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 3,511.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FIHL opened at $16.98 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

