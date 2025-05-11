First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 3,397 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $73.48 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

