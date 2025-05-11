First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden National were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.64. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. Research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAC

About Camden National

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.