First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

