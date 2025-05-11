First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after buying an additional 270,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,443,000 after buying an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,595,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,266 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 181.29 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

