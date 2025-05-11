First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,038 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,385,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,050 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SMH opened at $223.40 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.83.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
