First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 14,177 MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,948. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.1 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $959.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

