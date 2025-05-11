First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 8,555 FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 309,517 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XDEC opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

