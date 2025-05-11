First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $422,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $30,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,713,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,447,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,639,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.25 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on Snap and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 14,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $125,235.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,256,101 shares in the company, valued at $19,921,371.83. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,362,523 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,017. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

